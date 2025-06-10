I can’t take it anymore.

I am fully onboard with being fiscally responsible and reducing the deficit, but I feel like many are failing to recognize the severity of the situation.

We are in a fight for our survival.

The Dems use illegal immigration to maintain their power and cheat in elections. Whether it be giving their states more votes in the electoral college by counting illegals in the census, or by illegals voting directly in elections, hence the Dems’ opposition to voter ID.

If we do not solve the immigration problem, the Dems will win every election, we will become a permanent one-party State, and they will not only destroy this country, but the world. Biden and his handlers literally just funded a proxy war with Russia and tried starting WW3, with our tax dollars. And I didn’t even mention the man-made pathogen that shut down the world and killed millions of people…

So while I get it that we need to reduce the deficit, we also have to address the unprecedented invasion of our nation, and the treasonous actors that are embedded within our government.

From this perspective, I say give Trump whatever he needs to finish/secure the wall, and to fund ICE with as many agents as needed to undo the damage the Dems did with their open border policies.

Secure the perimeter, deport the hostile foreign invaders, and prevent the Dems from stealing elections, so we don’t end up with Kamala as president and nuclear war with Russia… After all that is accomplished, THEN we can talk about cutting costs and reducing the deficit.

Priorities.