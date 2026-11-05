A Ukraine Deal is Coming that Involves All of Europe

That’s a bombshell.

POTUS just said a deal is coming between Russia/Ukraine, and suggests that it “might involve all of Europe”.

Sounds like it has something to do with NATO. My stance for years has been that the US departure from NATO will end this war. That’s really all Putin wants. He doesn’t want to conquer Europe. He just doesn’t want Ukraine to join NATO, because that would drag the US into direct war with Russia, which he doesn’t want.

Trump doesn’t want that either, but the Europeans do. They want the US to wipe out Russia for them, but Trump is savvy to their scheme. This is why Trump told Europe to start paying their fair share in NATO, and to start building their militaries and defenses, because in the future, we would no longer be responsible for the defense of their continent.

I think Trump has been preparing the public for our eventual departure from NATO, which will be enough to make Putin come to a peace deal.