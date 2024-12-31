Welp, 2024, it’s been a good ride.

We experienced the most intense presidential campaign/information war in human history, accompanied by assassination attempts, threat of nuclear war/WW3, and unprecedented corruption.

But in the end, the People triumphed over the corrupt trillion dollar media machine. With Elon’s help, we were able to influence the nation enough to overcome voter fraud, made it too big to rig, and we got Trump back into the White House.

2024 will be remembered as the year that the MSM officially died, and was replaced by a decentralized media, run by We the People. Human civilization is on a new trajectory now.

So while the past year was arduous and unforgiving in the heat of mass-propaganda and brainwashing, the future looks much brighter. The shadow war is not over, but we have the upper hand, and we have stripped the Deep State of their most valuable asset, which was control of public perception. We are the media now.

2025 will mark the beginning of a new Golden Age of prosperity and awakening, as truth is now allowed to walk freely without censorship, and the public are keen to MSM lies.

We have many reasons to be optimistic for the future. Let’s make the most of our opportunity.