Whether C19 was released accidentally or intentionally, at this point, does it matter?

They made bioweapons, killed millions, covered it up, censored/brainwashed the planet, obstructed viable treatments, and forced experimental injections that were neither safe nor effective, all for their own financial and political gain.

Of course we need to get to the bottom of everything and the truth is important, but regardless of if it was intentional or accidental, they committed crimes against humanity, for which the punishment is death.

It’s not a matter of IF our government and ruling class are evil, it’s just a matter of TO WHAT DEGREE?