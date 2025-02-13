Whether C19 was released accidentally or intentionally, at this point, does it matter?
They made bioweapons, killed millions, covered it up, censored/brainwashed the planet, obstructed viable treatments, and forced experimental injections that were neither safe nor effective, all for their own financial and political gain.
Of course we need to get to the bottom of everything and the truth is important, but regardless of if it was intentional or accidental, they committed crimes against humanity, for which the punishment is death.
It’s not a matter of IF our government and ruling class are evil, it’s just a matter of TO WHAT DEGREE?
Clandestine’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I for sure think it matters too. I have said from day one that it was intentional. After all I and many others have learned there is no way the thing could get all around the world in a matter of a few days without a concerted coordinated effort. This was about more than money, power, and culling the herd. This is about planning for a future event much more deadly on its way. They know now that the delivery system worked and worked well. The elites want 2/3's of us gone. As in gone forever.
Evil doesn't begin to describe the insidious plot. They are demons that want to rule the world and pave the way for Lucifer.
It most definitely matters but just as much if not more these experiments with nature must stop and be made internationally illegal. This is a crime against humanity and should be punishable by death.