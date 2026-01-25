I chuckle when people say Trump is running out of time or not going to finish the job.

You think Trump is unaware of what’s at stake? Defeat was never an option.

The decision to destroy the Deep State was made before Trump went down the escalator.

We’re already pot committed. There is no turning back now. Either we win here and now, or the Dems will turn this nation into a one-party state, and it’s over. Not just for us, but the world.

This is not an option, and POTUS will exercise whatever authority he needs in order to save the Republic, and thus the world.

The objective is to do this with as little disruption to civilian life as possible, but Trump and the US MIL are prepared to do it the messy way as well.

Defeat is not an option. All enemies, foreign and domestic.