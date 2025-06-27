Alright, now that the dust has settled a little bit, let’s take it to 30,000 feet.

I believe this Iran situation stems from Obama’s Iran deal (JCPOA) in 2015.

Obama unfroze $150 billion in sanctions on Iran, and shipped them $1.7 billion in cash, to NOT make nuclear weapons.

Obama’s Iran Deal did the opposite of the stated purpose, and it led to Iran still trying to build nuclear weapons, but with a lot more money in their pockets.

Trump has said many times, in the past and in the present, that Obama’s Iran Deal was designed to HELP Iran to develop nuclear weapons. Trump even posted memes last month, saying “all roads lead back to Obama” and that he wants “public military tribunals”. I didn’t make that up, this is the kind of stuff Trump actually posts on Truth Social.

Assuming Trump is correct, that would mean that Iran was/is a Deep State proxy, and Obama was WITTINGLY helping Iran develop a nuclear weapon.

This is not so much about Iran, as much as it is about OBAMA and the Deep State USING Iran as a proxy to develop nuclear weapons, and presumably start WW3.

I believe this strike was about destroying a Deep State asset that was threatening the Middle East, and thus the world. This is not a war with Iran. This is a war with the Deep State. Trump is at war with Obama and the enemy within.

All roads lead back to Obama. Trump himself said so.