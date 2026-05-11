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Clandestine’s Newsletter

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BigGuy49's avatar
BigGuy49
8h

Obama: The ultimate best single piece of evidence against using DEI to select anyone for any position.

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Angel McC And's avatar
Angel McC And
8h

Goodnight, Mr. Obama..er Soetoro… don’t let the door hit you on the way out

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