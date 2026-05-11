Eventually, the world will be shown, that the wars in both Ukraine and Iran, lead back to Obama.

Obama offshored US bioweapon development in 2014, mainly to Ukraine.

Obama is also responsible for Iran’s nuclear program.

Everything leads back to Obama. He gave weapons of mass destruction to CIA/Deep State proxies. Obama is a terrorist that stole US secrets and technology, and put it in the hands of illegitimate Deep State regimes.

This is what it all comes down to. Everything Trump is doing revolves around cleaning up Obama’s mess and foiling their plans to take over the world.

Obama is essentially a Bond villain, and put weapons of mass destruction in the hands of people who sought to hold the world hostage.