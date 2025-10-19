You wanna go 40,000 feet?

Hamas is a proxy of Iran, and Iran was given the money to produce nuclear weapons by Obama via the Iran Deal.

Trump, Israel, and the entire Arab/Muslim world, all decided that Obama’s private army must be obliterated.

Trump told us this himself.

By the looks of it, Trump is using Israel as a proxy to take out Obama’s Deep State army, and the Arab/Muslim world supports him in this mission.

That’s what’s actually going on. Trump is saving the world from the Deep State.

Everything else is just noise.