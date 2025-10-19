You wanna go 40,000 feet?
Hamas is a proxy of Iran, and Iran was given the money to produce nuclear weapons by Obama via the Iran Deal.
Trump, Israel, and the entire Arab/Muslim world, all decided that Obama’s private army must be obliterated.
Trump told us this himself.
By the looks of it, Trump is using Israel as a proxy to take out Obama’s Deep State army, and the Arab/Muslim world supports him in this mission.
That’s what’s actually going on. Trump is saving the world from the Deep State.
Everything else is just noise.
Yep, pretty much! Just remember there’s connections between Israel and Hamas, too…..to what end? Who’s that target?
Everything is 0bama and globalists. Glad to hear Arabs support this. The world is changing, thank you God. Amen.