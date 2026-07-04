Trump and his administration’s focus on Patriotism and American pride, is not just for show.

Trump and the US MIL are counteracting the decades of psychological demoralization and subversion inflicted by the Left/MSM. The Deep State used their control of media to intentionally degrade and destroy American pride, along with our culture, our beliefs, our religion, our institutions, our history, our food supply, our schools, everything.

Why did they do this? Because the Deep State were attempting to conquer this nation from within, and they legitimately fear the American spirit and the 2nd Amendment. The Deep State accurately view the American People as the most formidable People on Earth to conquer, not just because of our weapons, but because of our pride in our nation, and our willingness to fight and die for it. The American People are standing in the way of their plan to implement a one-world government.

The enemies of humanity know that the American People will not willingly let globalism and tyranny take hold, so the Deep State attempted to psychologically destroy the American spirit, so we would be easier to fully conquer when the time came, which was going to be during Hillary’s term, but Trump won and ruined their 16 year plan.

This is why the Dems and their voters are openly anti-American. They have been brainwashed and conditioned for years to hate America, because the Deep State intend to replace our nation with something else.

So this Independence Day, and all days moving forward, I’m asking my fellow Americans to make a conscious effort to show and restore our nation’s pride, because it is quite literally a matter of National Security. Evil forces are attempting to conquer us from within, and they are targeting our Patriotism, because they view it as a threat.

Do not let them succeed. Never let them convince you this land is not worth fighting for.