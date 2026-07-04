Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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ALtab's avatar
ALtab
1d

‘…but because of our pride in our nation, and our willingness to fight and die for it.’

Exactly, and our global feudalists haven’t truly been able to fully understand this about us as they’ve never lived under our independent rule.

This is why they will fail.

Thank you! Celebrating 250 years in the best country in the history of the world.

God bless America.🇺🇸

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michael hart's avatar
michael hart
1d

NCSWIC, thank you, president Trump, thank you Bio Clandestine, Brian Cate's Dave X22 and others. We are Crushing these treasonous pos.

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