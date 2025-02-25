Ukraine have agreed to the terms of Trump’s mineral deal!

We are one step closer to peace!

Zelensky is reportedly coming to the US friday to finalize the deal, in which Ukraine will have to give up 50% of their rare earth minerals to pay back the US.

This means that a deal with Russia is right around the corner, and WW3 has been cancelled.

Important to note this deal reportedly does NOT include security guarantees for Ukraine, which Ukraine were pushing for.

It’s also important to note Trump was initially asking for 2X what we paid. He was demanding over $500 billion in repayment, and pulled that out of the deal to reach an agreement. The highball/lowball technique is a staple of Trump negotiation tactics. He will come in with wild and seemingly unrealistic demands, and then backs off to a more reasonable agreement to make it seem like he is being fair and balanced, but he gets what he was truly after, creating the illusion of compromising.

Keep this tactic in mind when analyzing other Trump negotiations like Canada, Greenland, Panama, etc. There is method to the madness.