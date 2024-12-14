Food for thought:

In 2022, Russian MIL claimed they found nefarious drones and plans at conquered Ukrainian military installations.

The plans showed that the US/Ukraine were spreading disease via drones carrying pathogens in water particles, sprayed via 30L aerosol canisters.

I have no evidence to suggest this is what’s happening in NJ, nor do I think this is what’s happening, but anytime I see odd drone usage, this is always lurking in the back of my mind. Governments, or even private NGOs, have the capability to easily spread disease, in the same way farmers spray their crops with pesticides, via aerosol drone.

To be clear, I’m not saying this is what I think is happening, but just something to keep on your radar as a potential application of military drones.

This evidence was submitted to the UN by Russian MIL, and oddly enough, they cite a CBC hit piece about me, as an example of the West trying to cover this up.

CBC called it a “Qanon conspiracy theory”, but I got all the information from the official US embassy DTRA page.