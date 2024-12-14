Food for thought:
In 2022, Russian MIL claimed they found nefarious drones and plans at conquered Ukrainian military installations.
The plans showed that the US/Ukraine were spreading disease via drones carrying pathogens in water particles, sprayed via 30L aerosol canisters.
I have no evidence to suggest this is what’s happening in NJ, nor do I think this is what’s happening, but anytime I see odd drone usage, this is always lurking in the back of my mind. Governments, or even private NGOs, have the capability to easily spread disease, in the same way farmers spray their crops with pesticides, via aerosol drone.
To be clear, I’m not saying this is what I think is happening, but just something to keep on your radar as a potential application of military drones.
This evidence was submitted to the UN by Russian MIL, and oddly enough, they cite a CBC hit piece about me, as an example of the West trying to cover this up.
CBC called it a “Qanon conspiracy theory”, but I got all the information from the official US embassy DTRA page.
Thank you. You DID get the information from the DTRA site. I had known for a long time that Ukraine was filled to the brim with corruption and all manner of evil was used to make insane amounts of money. I did not know until Putin ‘invaded’ and the media truly, immediately and with venom attacked Putin. It hit me immediately that it was exactly how they attacked Trump. That was the minute I reconsidered everything we’d been told for decades about Russia, and eventually Putin. I still was unaware of the massive role the US, the CIA, State, DoD and Clinton, Obama and Biden played. Your revelation about the bio labs opened the rest and I’m thankful for that as I awakened much faster in entire new areas.
Thank you, and God bless you!🙏
My wife and I discussed this at breakfast this morning.
January 6 and subsequently January 20 are important calendar dates in the USA.
TDS miscreants remain not just in the USA but globally. NATO leadership and the EU hate Trump. So does the Pentagon with the Hegseth nomination.
Kirby , the retired USN Admiral is an embarrassment to the nation as well as the USN. We know nothing but don't worry.
I have friends resident in NJ who are very worried.
Pandemic whispers about the Congo.
Kirby broadcast tells us it is the US government and that we should worry. What you opine is plausible.
Keep January 6 in clear focus. 2024 election certification day. Another government manufactured crisis could prevent the certification . It worked in 2020. Kamala will be Pence this time.