Bondi is Not Going Anywhere

Reporter asks AG Bondi about the calls for her to be fired.

She laughs at the absurdity of the question and confirms “I’m gonna be here for as long as the President wants me here”.

It’s pretty simple. POTUS picks his cabinet, not influencers, podcasters, and comedians.

If Trump has an issue with Bondi, he will tell us about it, but Trump has been abundantly clear with his messaging the entire time. He unquestionably supports Bondi, and approves of the job she is doing.

As AG, she is the one combating all the lawfare that obstructs Trump’s agenda. She is leading the charge on all the arrests of gang members, sleeper cell networks, violent criminals, drug traffickers, human traffickers, child abusers, etc.

Anyone calling for Bondi to be fired, you are playing into the enemy’s hands.

POTUS has spoken. Lay off Bondi.