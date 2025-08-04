Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine's Newsletter

Bondi is Seeking Indictments for Russiagate!

Clandestine
Aug 04, 2025
🔥MASSIVE DEVELOPMENT🔥

AG Bondi reportedly signed order directing US prosecutor to take evidence to a grand jury, relating to the Russiagate referrals sent by DNI Gabbard!

BONDI IS SEEKING INDICTMENTS FOR RUSSIAGATE!

This is the next step towards justice. Bondi is presenting the Russiagate evidence to a grand jury, to decide whether or not there is sufficient evidence to bring about criminal charges, which would lead to indictments and trials.

Of course we will have to wait to see what happens, but Bondi just took the next step towards indictments/arrests.

