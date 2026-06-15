There are quite a few similarities between Iran and Ukraine.

Both are CIA/Deep State proxies, that housed rogue WMDs created by the Obama administration.

Nuclear weapons in Iran. Biological weapons in Ukraine.

This means that both Trump and Putin are hunting Obama, and cleaning up his global network of rogue WMDs. Obama offshored US technology/weaponry, and gave US MIL grade nuclear/biological weapons to the Deep State families. That’s what both the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran are about. Obama’s global WMD terrorist network, that the Deep State intended to use to start WW3 and implement total global domination.

Russian MIL literally accused Obama of crimes against humanity at the UN for the biolabs in Ukraine, and Trump has openly accused Obama of giving Iran nuclear weapons. Both Trump and Putin want Obama and his administration for trying to start WW3 with rogue WMDs in Iran, Ukraine, and perhaps other places as well.

The current global geopolitical landscape revolves around the crimes committed by the Obama administration.