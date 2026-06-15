Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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EllieM's avatar
EllieM
19h

Clandestine is always right-on-the-money! Thanks for ur amazing insights!

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
18hEdited

Obama is in the crosshairs. So is Big Mike, after he was exposed by the fighter for the world to know, lol. MOHAP

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