China and Russia stood down.

I believe Xi and Putin had to be somewhat in the loop on the situation via back channels. Trump must have secured complete assurances that there would be no interference or escalation, prior to any action.

Trump just had a “very positive” phone call with Xi on February 4th, in which they did discuss global military conflicts, including Iran, as well as trade/economic cooperation, and Trump confirmed he will be visiting China from March 31-April 2.

I think a backdoor agreement has already been made, and both Xi and Putin agreed Khamenei and the radical Islamic regime must go. There’s no other way this could have been pulled off. It would have been too substantial a risk to both national and global security for Trump to do this blindly.

Trump has the board secure.