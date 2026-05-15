⚠️REMINDER⚠️

Russia and China are protective over Ukraine and Taiwan, because the people of these nations share bloodlines with their parent nations.

This matters when it comes to genome-specific biological weapons, which Russia and China directly addressed.

RFK Jr. addressed this as well, back in July 2023. He brought up a topic that I have covered extensively, which is all the biolabs in Ukraine and Taiwan, which are collecting Russian and Chinese ethnic DNA, to which we can create viruses that target individuals based on specific sequences in their DNA. This is not some kooky tinfoil hat stuff. Genome-specific, or “ethnic” biological weapons are real, it’s been a central theme in the global geopolitical landscape for years, and both Russia and China want control of their ethnic lineage for this exact reason.

The Deep State were using Ukrainian and Taiwanese blood samples, to build bioweapons designed to wipe out the Russian and Chinese civilizations.

Ukraine and Taiwan is about WAY more than just territory, it’s about bloodlines and national security.