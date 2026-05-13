China Claims the US are Responsible for Covid

Flashback to 3/24/2022:

Chinese MIL agree with Russian MIL assessment, that the US were developing bioweapons at CIA/USAID black site biolabs in Ukraine, including bat coronaviruses.

If you think Trump, Putin, and Xi, have not discussed this topic, you are mistaken.

Any peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, or any economic deals with Russia or China, are going to include some sort of resolution on Covid. Russia claimed Covid came from the US/Ukraine, specifically the “Democrat Party”, and Russia made clear at the UN that they will not stop until there is justice for the bioweapon development in Ukraine.

China also alleged that Covid came from the US, and was planted at Wuhan to obscure the true origin, and frankly, I think there might be some truth to that.

Now I’m not saying the CCP are innocent in the matter. I have no idea to which degree they are involved, but we know for absolute certain that Fauci and the Deep State were involved, and they attempted to cover all of it up. There is a possibility that China were the patsies in all this, and they were framed for Covid.

So what’s my point? This topic isn’t going away. All three of Trump, Putin, and Xi, want justice for Covid, and the trail leads back to Obama, Biden, Clinton, Soros, Fauci, and Ukraine.

The world must cross this bridge eventually.