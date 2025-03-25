The CIA not only partake in biological warfare, but they preemptively generate plans to ensure that it “would appear to be of natural origin”, to obscure their involvement.

This is exactly why I have been saying that China is NOT responsible for C19. They are the patsy.

The CIA released C19 at a USAID-funded lab in China to obscure their involvement, then all the CIA-controlled media and entities began their propaganda campaign to declare that it was of natural origin, and anyone who suggested it was a lab leak was a conspiracy theorist spreading “covid disinformation” and was censored.

That’s why Fauci and Collins of the NIH went out of their way to cover up the fact that they knew this pathogen was man-made. They were not covering for China, they were covering for themselves.

That’s why now that the “natural origin” narrative has fallen apart, the FBI/CIA shifted their blame to China.

This was always their plan. They built in layers of separation to obscure their involvement, to ensure there would be no way anyone could trace it back to them.

That’s why the media doesn’t mind you talking about the lab in Wuhan, but they FREAKED OUT when we started talking about the labs in CIA-controlled Ukraine and Project PREDICT.

The JFK files confirm that the CIA have engaged in biological warfare to conduct regime-change, and go great lengths to cover up their involvement.