HOLY SHIT… 👀

Chinese nationals charged with smuggling biological pathogen that “can cause devastating diseases in crops”.

Reminds me of Harvard’s Professor Lieber and two Chinese nationals that were charged for smuggling 21 vials of biological material back to China in 2020.

Also, the crop devastation element has me thinking Operation Mongoose where the CIA used biological agents to attack the Cuban food supply in the 1960’s, as revealed in the JFK files. Attacking a nation’s food supply is a tactic used for centuries, and one the CIA have admittedly deployed.

This entire thing reeks of regime-change operations and destabilization, seemingly from China, but it’s the CIA playbook.

But one thing is for certain. Biological espionage and biological warfare is not a conspiracy theory. It’s real.