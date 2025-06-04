HOLY SHIT… 👀
Chinese nationals charged with smuggling biological pathogen that “can cause devastating diseases in crops”.
Reminds me of Harvard’s Professor Lieber and two Chinese nationals that were charged for smuggling 21 vials of biological material back to China in 2020.
Also, the crop devastation element has me thinking Operation Mongoose where the CIA used biological agents to attack the Cuban food supply in the 1960’s, as revealed in the JFK files. Attacking a nation’s food supply is a tactic used for centuries, and one the CIA have admittedly deployed.
This entire thing reeks of regime-change operations and destabilization, seemingly from China, but it’s the CIA playbook.
But one thing is for certain. Biological espionage and biological warfare is not a conspiracy theory. It’s real.
Duh yes it is real & active! COVID is a recent example coupled along with a so called”vaccine “ that was only effective in making people sicker or outright killing them.
Suddenly & unexpectedly has become the new cause of death in younger people.
One of my prerequisite courses was Nuclear, Biological & Chemical Warfare before I attended the USMC Command & Staff College in 1981.
We have been severely infiltrated by the CCP at all levels.
Has the CIA been working with the CCP? Why did the Biden’s get a Billion dollars from China that Hunter Biden was managing?
How much did Obama siphon off from the $150 billion we gave Iran?
That could never happen. Time to use the tools at GITMO.
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/federal-report-simulates-july-4th?
In April 2024, the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense released The National Blueprint for Biodefense: Immediate Action Needed to Defend Against Biological Threats, a little-known but deeply alarming federally commissioned report. It outlines a simulated bioterror attack on July 4, 2025, using a genetically engineered Nipah virus that kills 280,000 Americans in a single day and devastates livestock. The virus, in the scenario, is modified for high transmissibility and retains a fatality rate exceeding 40%.