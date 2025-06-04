Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WHB's avatar
WHB
15h

Duh yes it is real & active! COVID is a recent example coupled along with a so called”vaccine “ that was only effective in making people sicker or outright killing them.

Suddenly & unexpectedly has become the new cause of death in younger people.

One of my prerequisite courses was Nuclear, Biological & Chemical Warfare before I attended the USMC Command & Staff College in 1981.

We have been severely infiltrated by the CCP at all levels.

Has the CIA been working with the CCP? Why did the Biden’s get a Billion dollars from China that Hunter Biden was managing?

How much did Obama siphon off from the $150 billion we gave Iran?

That could never happen. Time to use the tools at GITMO.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wiley Wonker's avatar
Wiley Wonker
9h

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/federal-report-simulates-july-4th?

In April 2024, the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense released The National Blueprint for Biodefense: Immediate Action Needed to Defend Against Biological Threats, a little-known but deeply alarming federally commissioned report. It outlines a simulated bioterror attack on July 4, 2025, using a genetically engineered Nipah virus that kills 280,000 Americans in a single day and devastates livestock. The virus, in the scenario, is modified for high transmissibility and retains a fatality rate exceeding 40%.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clandestine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture