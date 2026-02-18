You might not have noticed it, but Trump and his team have been giving the public a crash course on the Deep State.

The JFK files were Deep State 101. The message was that JFK was killed for trying to expose the “monolithic and ruthless conspiracy”, that had embedded itself within our government. JFK was assassinated because he was trying to expose and destroy the Deep State.

Then a few months later, Tulsi came out with the bombshell report that Obama, and his intelligence heads, manufactured the Russia hoax as part of a “treasonous conspiracy”. This was the next phase of disclosure for the public. First they were shown that a Deep State exists via the JFK files, then they were shown that the Deep State STILL EXISTS today, and is trying to get rid of Trump, just like they got rid of JFK.

Now we are onto the Epstein files. Now the public are being shown that Epstein was connected to the DEMOCRATS, and he was also connected to the global elite, like the Rothschilds and House of Saud. Now we are wading into expert territory, like a 300-400 level class. Now we are onto transnational criminal organizations and crimes against humanity. Understanding this phase of disclosure would not have been as feasible without the other steps first.

In conclusion, I think we are being briefed in a calculated fashion, not a random one. I think the public are slowly being downloaded on the depth of the corruption. I think we are methodically going deeper and deeper down the rabbit hole of disclosure.

I think there is method to the madness. We are on a timeline, which means the timeline has a projected end point.

Patience. It’s working.