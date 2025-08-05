Things just got very interesting.

In relation to Jefferey Epstein, House Republicans have subpoenaed Bill and Hillary Clinton, along with former heads of the DOJ/FBI.

The Democrats said they wanted answers about Epstein, now they will get their chance. Now Clinton, Comey, Mueller, Garland, Lynch, etc., can reveal all the damaging evidence on Trump, in front of the entire world.

The only problem is, they don’t have any damaging evidence on Trump, and they know it. They know they are the ones who covered up Epstein this whole time, and now they are under the microscope.

Now the newest MSM smear campaign is about to come to a grinding halt. The Dems and the MSM are all the sudden about to lose interest in Epstein.

They didn’t actually want the truth to come out, they just wanted to smear Trump and divide his base. Now they find themselves in a compromising position.

It’s also worth noting that many of these people are also heavily implicated in the ongoing Russiagate grand conspiracy case.

Brilliant move by House GOP.