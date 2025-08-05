Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nobody's avatar
Nobody
9h

Oh my Lord! Is it finally happening? we will see this evil finally brought to answer for their crimes?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ALtab's avatar
ALtab
9h

Indeed. Brilliant and they’re not prepared to continue to cover up their participation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clandestine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture