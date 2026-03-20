All the messaging from yesterday and today seems to indicate that the operation in Iran is coming to a close.

Trump’s objectives have been accomplished, and if Trump is telling us that they are considering “winding down”, the decision has already been made.

Now Trump is shifting his focus to getting other nations in the region, like China, Japan, India, and I’d bet on Saudi Arabia as well, to secure the Strait of Hormuz moving forward, so we can lower our military footprint in the region, and usher in a new era of peace. Knowing how Trump operates, I’d wager these agreements were already in place long before the kinetic operation in Iran began.

From a 40,000 foot view, it appears Trump is consolidating spheres of influence. He is setting the stage for new players in the Middle East/Asia to take control/responsibility of their own region, while we simultaneously lower their footprint in our region, in places like Panama, Venezuela, and Cuba.