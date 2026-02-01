Covid and Election Fraud in 2020 are Connected

Flashback to May 1st, 2025:

DNI Gabbard confirmed she was investigating the origins of Covid, and mentioned the biolabs in Ukraine.

Just a few weeks before this in April, she confirmed she was investigating potential fraud in the 2020 election.

These two things are connected.

Covid is what opened the door for massive fraud in the 2020 election via mass mail-in ballots, in which the Dems harvested and delivered to blue counties in swing states in the middle of the night after counting had stopped, like in Fulton County, GA.

Meanwhile, Gabbard was on the ground at the FBI raid in Fulton County this week to confiscate hundreds of thousands of ballots from the 2020 election. I think Gabbard just confiscated mail-in ballots that had been harvested in this election fraud scheme. I think Gabbard has already tracked these ballots to their origin, and will be able to prove they were delivered to Fulton County illegally.

And what made this entire scheme possible? Covid. The virus that has since been confirmed to be man-made.

I think Gabbard is investigating the origins of Covid, the fraud in the 2020 election, Russaigate, Obama’s treasonous coup, etc., all as one giant conspiracy case.

I think after Russiagate failed, the Dems released Covid intentionally, destroyed Trump’s economy and approval, enabled mass mail-in ballots, harvested the ballots, all as part of their larger plot to remove Trump by any means necessary.

It was all one giant regime-change operation, and it’s still happening right now.