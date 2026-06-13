Covid is How the Dems Stole the 2020 Election

Now that we have established that Covid was man-made, and that the US were funding gain-of-function research at biolabs around the world, including Ukraine…

The question becomes, why the Biden admin cover all this up? Because Covid is how they stole the 2020 election…

Yes, I am alleging that the Democrats, intentionally released a man-made biological weapon, via their foreign black site USAID-funded labs, to justify mass mail-in ballots, in which they harvested and delivered to deep blue counties in swing states. Covid was the next phase of the treasonous coup, after the Russia hoax and impeachment attempts failed.

The reason the Dems/MSM have been frantically trying to cover up Covid’s origins, and the funding at the labs in Ukraine, is because they are trying to cover their tracks. The Dems released Covid to stop Trump, and that’s what all this is really about. They are guilty of crimes against humanity.

Notice how Tulsi has been working on the biolabs in Ukraine, as well as fraud in the 2020 election… these two things are connected!

TREASON!