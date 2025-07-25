Covid was the Continuation After the Russia Hoax Failed

Holy shit…

Flashback to 02/29/2020:

Trump says that the media blaming him for Covid is a “hoax”, and it is a “continuation” of the Russia hoax and impeachment hoax.

It’s all connected. It’s one giant regime-change operation.

Covid was the continuation after Mueller failed. Covid was the last resort if they were unable to remove Trump via Mueller/impeachment.

I understand I am getting a little ahead of the timeline, but I think the public are being briefed on Russiagate, and eventually, we will be told that the same people who carried out the Russia hoax, also carried out the Covid hoax, and it was all part of the same treasonous conspiracy to remove/overthrow Trump by any means necessary.

Tulsi already confirmed she is looking into Covid origins in May.

Deepest and darkest of rabbit holes.