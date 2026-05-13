Observe the top three things DNI Gabbard is investigating:

-Treasonous conspiracy against Trump

-Election integrity, specifically mail-in ballots from Fulton County in 2020

-Covid origins and US biolabs, specifically the 40+ in Ukraine

All of these are connected.

How? Covid was a man-made virus, that was created with US taxpayer dollars via CIA/USAID Project PREDICT, and it’s release led to mass mail-in ballots in the 2020 election, which the Dems used to steal the election and overthrow Trump.

Covid was the next phase of the treasonous coup to remove Trump, after the Mueller investigation and impeachment attempts failed. Covid was a tool used by the Deep State to create the conditions for them to steal the election. It’s all part of the same plot.

Tulsi is telling us what she is doing with her actions. The entire case is being built, and they know exactly where the trail ends.

It’s happening.

(ABC clip from 01/28/2026)