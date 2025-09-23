Trump just dropped one of the biggest disclosures of all time.

He called to end the development of biological weapons.

The thing is, we already agreed to that. It’s called the Biological Weapons Convention of 1972. Bioweapon development is already an international war crime and/or crime against humanity.

Which means, that nations or NGOs are currently engaged in bioweapon development, which is a serious violation of international law, and Trump knows about it.

Russian MIL have been presenting evidence to the UN for 3+ years outlining the US bioweapon network worldwide, but most notably Ukraine. They directly allege the leaders of the US Democrat Party, in conjunction with NGOs and elements within the US government, have been wittingly developing bioweapons at USAID-funded labs worldwide.

They even directly named Obama, Clinton, Biden, and Soros, as the main “ideologues” of the plot. Elon even said himself that DOGE found USAID was funding bioweapon development (Project PREDICT).

If you think Trump and Putin have not discussed this at some point during negotiations, you are mistaken.

The world must eventually cross this bridge, and I think we are getting very close. US Deep State actors are/were engaged in bioweapon development, are guilty of crimes against humanity, and Russia alleges it’s the same exact people who are behind the treasonous Russiagate plot against Trump.

It’s all connected. The Dems created and released a biological weapon (C19) in order to sabotage Trump’s Presidency, implement mass mail-in voting, all to steal the 2020 election and overthrow Trump.

Covid was the next phase of the Deep Stare regime-change operation to overthrow Trump after Russigate failed, The Deep State shut down the global economy, and killed millions of people, all to stop Trump from winning 2020.

CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY!