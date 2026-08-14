Cultural Genocide and Psychological Demoralization
These repeated attacks on our monuments and statues, are not an accident.
The Globalist/Communist Left are engaged in “cultural genocide” and “psychological demoralization”.
They seek to destroy US culture and history, so the American People won’t recognize their country being conquered and replaced by their Globalist agenda.
This is the same tactic that conquerors have used for millennia. Once a conquering force defeats the defending military and are left to control the population, the first thing they do is destroy all the statues, buildings of worship, or any trace of the former rulers/culture, so they can implement the new culture and rule of the conquerors.
The Deep State are attempting to do the same to us, and the Dems/MSM are their vessel. They seek to destroy everything that makes the USA the USA, so the American People won’t fight back when they nuke the filibuster, pack the courts, get rid of the 1st and 2nd Amendments, give illegals the right to vote, and implement a permanent one-party rule.
Everything the Left does, is part of their broader plan to quite literally destroy America from within. They are foreign agents seeking to destroy and conquer this nation, and the world.
Thank God that most Americans are sick of their sh** and are willing to fight back. Of course there are still many with their heads in the sand and think everything is going just ducky, but I believe that many of us will continue to push back against those trying to overrun us.
Covid made us all very pissed off at everything around us. No more Mr. Nice guy.
I so appreciate the simplicity and directness of your historical analysis, and how it is playing out before us. My generation, "Baby Boomers, must not let our children down by forfeiting what our Fathers won for us in WWII. (AOC calls it World War Eleven..... ! Our education system is a total mess, and the Department of Education MUST be abolished.... sorry, a little editorial).