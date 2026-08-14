These repeated attacks on our monuments and statues, are not an accident.

The Globalist/Communist Left are engaged in “cultural genocide” and “psychological demoralization”.

They seek to destroy US culture and history, so the American People won’t recognize their country being conquered and replaced by their Globalist agenda.

This is the same tactic that conquerors have used for millennia. Once a conquering force defeats the defending military and are left to control the population, the first thing they do is destroy all the statues, buildings of worship, or any trace of the former rulers/culture, so they can implement the new culture and rule of the conquerors.

The Deep State are attempting to do the same to us, and the Dems/MSM are their vessel. They seek to destroy everything that makes the USA the USA, so the American People won’t fight back when they nuke the filibuster, pack the courts, get rid of the 1st and 2nd Amendments, give illegals the right to vote, and implement a permanent one-party rule.

Everything the Left does, is part of their broader plan to quite literally destroy America from within. They are foreign agents seeking to destroy and conquer this nation, and the world.