Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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EllieM's avatar
EllieM
9h

Thank God that most Americans are sick of their sh** and are willing to fight back. Of course there are still many with their heads in the sand and think everything is going just ducky, but I believe that many of us will continue to push back against those trying to overrun us.

Covid made us all very pissed off at everything around us. No more Mr. Nice guy.

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Bo Havlik's avatar
Bo Havlik
10h

I so appreciate the simplicity and directness of your historical analysis, and how it is playing out before us. My generation, "Baby Boomers, must not let our children down by forfeiting what our Fathers won for us in WWII. (AOC calls it World War Eleven..... ! Our education system is a total mess, and the Department of Education MUST be abolished.... sorry, a little editorial).

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