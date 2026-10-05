The Dems, the Left-wing MSM, and Ukraine, are all on the same team, and they haven’t exactly been shy about it.

The Dems openly flew the Ukrainian flag in Congress many times, and they proudly celebrated sending hundreds of billions of our tax dollars to Ukraine. The Dems/MSM worshipped and hailed Zelensky as a hero, and they have been far more interested in defending Ukraine’s border than our own.

If the Dems and Ukraine are on the same team, is it really that much of a stretch to suggest that Zelensky would sabotage global oil markets in order to damage Trump in the midterms?

You know who else the Dems seem to be in cahoots with? Iran. As the Dems/MSM are constantly pushing pro-Iranian war propaganda, and rooting for Trump and the US MIL to lose. The IRGC are also attempting to sabotage global oil markets via the Strait of Hormuz.

The global picture is becoming clearer. The Deep State are deploying all their global assets to stop Trump from completing his objectives. Iran and Ukraine are Deep State proxies, and they are using these rogue militaries to sabotage global oil prices, all in order to damage MAGA candidates in the midterms.

The Ukrainian and Iranian militaries are pawns in the Deep State’s greater game, which revolves solely around stopping Trump by any means necessary. It’s all connected.