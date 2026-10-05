Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
Oct 5

It IS all connected and it needs to be flushed vigorously. It's like a giant turd so you will need to flush multiple times. Keep the plunger 🪠 handy.

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ALtab
Oct 5

Absolutely and ‘it’ is definitely panicking as it is realizing the end of its ability to prevent this is rapidly approaching.

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