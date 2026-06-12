I see the Left-wing/Ukrainian bots got their talking points.

They went from “the labs don’t exist”, to “okay the labs exist but they were doing defensive research”.

“Defensive research” is a lie. In the process of defensive research, you create a bioweapon. I’ll explain.

Defensive zoonotic research, is when scientists intentionally make animal viruses transmissible in humans, so they can study the virus and proactively develop vaccines, just in case these animal viruses naturally mutate and jump to humans. This way, we have the vaccines already on hand if something were to happen.

In theory, it sounds like a good idea, but in the process of creating these vaccines, you must first modify a deadly zoonotic disease, and give it the ability to jump to humans. That’s a biological weapon. If it gets out of the lab, it can now infect the world, and in the case of C19, a man-made bat coronavirus, it did infect the world, and killed millions of people.

Why was it so contagious? Because scientists artificially gave it the ability to be transmissible in humans, thus the term “gain of function”. What is the function these zoonotic diseases are gaining? The ability to jump to, and kill, humans.

So when anyone says “it’s just defensive research”, they have no idea what they are talking about, and are either running cover or repeating talking points. Defensive research/gain of function, is just a way to circumvent the Geneva Convention and develop biological weapons under the guise of “defense”.

Russian MIL alleged that elements within the US, specifically the Democrat Party, in coordination with nefarious NGO’s and Big Pharma, have been using “defensive research” in an offensive capacity, to manufacture global biological crises, to impose global control.