The Trump campaign released internal early voting data, and I don’t think people realize how catastrophic these early voting numbers are for Kamala and the Dems.

If the inverse were true, and GOP turnout was this bad compared to prior elections, it would be front page news, and every Left-wing media outlet would be popping bottles.

The Dems/MSM are not going to admit it, but they are cooked, and they know it. They want to maintain the illusion of momentum to convince voters to turn out tomorrow, but they know the numbers coming in indicate a massive Trump victory.

Don’t let the Dems/MSM fool you.

They are terrified, and they should be.