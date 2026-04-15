There’s just no way Trump could be pulling all of this off on a whim.

China and Russia turned their backs on Panama, Venezuela, Iran, and Cuba, and are doing nothing while Trump secures a massive chunk of the world’s energy supply lines.

Do you think that’s an accident?

There are two scenarios. Either China and Russia were not informed Trump was doing this and they are simply too afraid to cross the US MIL, or, they are at least somewhat in the loop, and have agreed to stand down in exchange for something.

The first option would be insanity, and would be a threat to both national and global security. Our military is the most powerful on the planet by far, but pulling off this maneuver without backchannel deals would be dangerous, and risk WW3. This is not Trump’s modus operandi.

Trump likes to win battles before he fights them. He likes to have the deals made before he acts. By the time the public see something rolled out, the outcome has already been decided.

I think Trump has secret deals in place with both Xi and Putin. I think they agreed to stand down while Trump completes the “world’s most powerful reset”.