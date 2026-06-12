DNI Gabbard Confirms Global Establishment Covered Up US-Funded Biolabs in Ukraine!

🔥BREAKING NEWS🔥

DNI Gabbard is releasing new evidence about US-funded biolabs in Ukraine, and calls out the Biden administration and complicit media for covering all of this up and attacking/threatening those who tried to expose this, aka, ME!

The highest ranking US intelligence official just confirmed that the entire system went out of their way to cover up US-funded biolabs around the world.

In other words, Tulsi just confirmed that the US government, the MSM, and powerful NGOs, tried to destroy me to cover up their biological weapon production. I spent the last 4+ years in hell, was relentlessly smeared by global media, having the entire world call me a crazy conspiracy theorist/foreign asset, and I turned out to be correct.

I sniffed out where nefarious NGOs were developing biological weapons with US taxpayer money, and the global establishment tried to stop me. They failed.

Wild stuff. I’m pretty sure I was a catalyst that changed the world.