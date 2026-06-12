Here’s the new information from DNI.

They admit that the US built and fund/support, over 40 labs in Ukraine, which house dangerous pathogens, which Russia claim are being used for bioweapon development.

They are kind of admitting Putin and Russian MIL were right, to a degree.

To me, I think this is the beginning stages of public disclosure about Covid being a US-funded experiment, and it very well may lead back to the labs in Ukraine. Some of these US-funded labs were studying bat coronaviruses in Ukraine, as early as 2014 via USIAD Project PREDICT.

We have to tell the world that COVID was man-made, and we have to tell the world who made it. I think that process is now underway.

It also tells me talks with Russia must be in a good place, because any deal with Russia, Putin is going to address the biolabs in Ukraine, as it has been one of Russia’s main talking points at the UN. I think this disclosure is related to a peace deal between Russia and the US/Ukraine.