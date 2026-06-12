Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
2h

USA coming clean? Holy shit !

USA started the Ukraine debacle to cover its tracks.

USA funded the gain of function research at both the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill as well as Wuhan.

USA is culpable for each of the initiatives.

Victoria Nuland lied.

Tony Fauci lied.

Barack Obama lied.

Joe Biden lied.

Adjoining cells with leaky toilet 🚽's please.

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Terry J Hoffman's avatar
Terry J Hoffman
2h

It is going to be a very bitter pill for the Normies to swallow…

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