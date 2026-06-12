DNI Releases New Info on Biolabs in Ukraine
Here’s the new information from DNI.
They admit that the US built and fund/support, over 40 labs in Ukraine, which house dangerous pathogens, which Russia claim are being used for bioweapon development.
They are kind of admitting Putin and Russian MIL were right, to a degree.
To me, I think this is the beginning stages of public disclosure about Covid being a US-funded experiment, and it very well may lead back to the labs in Ukraine. Some of these US-funded labs were studying bat coronaviruses in Ukraine, as early as 2014 via USIAD Project PREDICT.
We have to tell the world that COVID was man-made, and we have to tell the world who made it. I think that process is now underway.
It also tells me talks with Russia must be in a good place, because any deal with Russia, Putin is going to address the biolabs in Ukraine, as it has been one of Russia’s main talking points at the UN. I think this disclosure is related to a peace deal between Russia and the US/Ukraine.
USA coming clean? Holy shit !
USA started the Ukraine debacle to cover its tracks.
USA funded the gain of function research at both the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill as well as Wuhan.
USA is culpable for each of the initiatives.
Victoria Nuland lied.
Tony Fauci lied.
Barack Obama lied.
Joe Biden lied.
Adjoining cells with leaky toilet 🚽's please.
It is going to be a very bitter pill for the Normies to swallow…