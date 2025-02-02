⚠️HOLY SHIT⚠️

There’s already an ongoing IG investigation into offshore DoD-funded labs?!

I was doing a dig on USAID funding for Hunter Biden’s Metabiota via Project PREDICT, and came across this memo from Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), to DoD IG Robert Storch, on May 17, 2024.

Sen. Marshall thanks IG Storch for already investigating the DoD-funded labs in China, and then Sen. Marshall requests Storch to expand his investigation into EcoHealth Alliance, UC Davis, and Hunter Biden’s Metabiota, which was operating in Africa and Ukraine.

So what does this all mean? It means that the DoD Inspector General, Robert Storch, a Trump appointee in 2018, has already been investigating USAID/DoD funding of bioweapons development overseas, since at least May 2024, and Sen. Marshall from Kansas is all over this subject, and is tracking on the involvement of EcoHealth Alliance and Metabiota in bioweapon development and their connection to the origin of SARS-CoV-2.

This means that the investigation into the Deep State bio-network in Ukraine, is already well underway! And they are looking in the right spot!

And nobody, including me, managed to catch it at the time. I searched X to see if anyone posted about this back in May, 2024, and I found nothing. If anyone reported on this back then, feel free to correct me, but I have not seen anything.

I am in shock… this means Trump already knows everything, and we are much closer to justice than I thought.

