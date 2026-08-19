And there you have it.

POTUS essentially confirms my analysis that he is engaged in a modern version of siege warfare, and will starve Iran out economically.

Trump is perfectly content sitting in his current position. With control of the strait, and a blockade on any and all imports/exports in and out of Iran, Trump has Iran and their trade partners by the balls. If they want the economic squeeze to stop, they must capitulate to Trump’s demands.

Trump does not have to send boots on the ground. He can just hold his dominant position, and Iran will implode. They can either submit, or perish.

Trump is proving that he is not like the corrupt Presidents of the past, and that there are more effective and precise ways to defeat our enemies.