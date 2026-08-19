Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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Margot Wooster's avatar
Margot Wooster
10m

Lord Jesus (this is my actual prayer), please let this be true. Please let this plan succeed quickly and end this. To You be all the glory, Lord God.

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