I understand that everyone is concerned about the steal, but the new-look RNC leadership are proving that they are monitoring and combating fraud.

Chairman Michael Whatley, and Co-chair Lara Trump, appear to be all over it this time around, unlike McDaniel in 2020.

They are rapidly addressing fraud, winning cases, being transparent with the public, and proving that election integrity is a top priority for them. I’m not saying this means we have nothing to worry about, but I am saying that the Trump team are showing a concerted effort to prevent the steal. They are proving that they have learned from past mistakes, and they actually have the means to fight back, now that Trump loyalists run the RNC.

All in all, we are in a significantly better position than we were in 2020, not just in terms of polls and momentum, but the foundation and supporting cast around Trump are actually on his side, and using their full capacity to ensure his victory.

All hands are on deck and eyes are everywhere.