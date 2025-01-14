Bloomberg reports Chinese officials are in preliminary talks about selling Tik Tok to Elon Musk.

This would be a game-changer in the mass awakening, particularly amongst the younger generations.

If Elon is able to change Tik Tok the way he changed Twitter, truth will get more exposure, and public perception will continue to shift away from the false reality the Deep State have created via the MSM. Future generations will begin moving away from the woke programming, and return to normalcy.

Obviously we will have to wait and see if this comes to fruition, but it is an intriguing possibility.