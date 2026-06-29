⚠️ALERT⚠️

I just made a MIND-BLOWING connection about Epstein, and it has nothing to do with the trafficking stuff… it’s about North Korea and Uranium One!

According to a 2013 email exchange between Epstein and French diplomat, Olivier Colom, Epstein was “very” interested in North Korea. Stay with me, it will all add up at the end

Colom emailed Epstein and asked if he was “interested in N Korea?”, to which Epstein replied, “very”.

Then Colom says, “I have something for you then. Huge. Ultra Confidential. Come to Moscow with me in January?”.

Keep in mind, this email exchange took place on December 6, 2013, less than 2 months after the Uranium One deal was completed and Rosatom (Russia) took 100% ownership of Uranium One.

Then after Epstein says he “likes the idea” of North Korea as a potential location for whatever they were planning, Colom says, “Issue is very sensitive. Have to meet you.”

A LOT of connections here, but wait, there’s more.

Then in a January 2017 exchange between Epstein and NYTs journalist, Landon Thomas Jr., Epstein and Thomas Jr. discussed everyone’s panic and fear of Trump being inaugurated, as well as North Korean diplomacy and North Korea’s nuclear missile program.

There’s not much here in this email exchange that suggests Epstein was directly involved in North Korea’s nuclear missile program, but I found it interesting that Epstein brought it up unprompted.

But wait, it gets better.

Then June 12, 2018, the day of Trump’s historic summit with Kim Jong Un, Epstein tells David Stern, Prince Andrew’s right hand man/confidant, that he wanted to “go to North Korea to see No. 1” meaning Kim Jong Un…

Then two days later, he follows up to Stern and says “Ask Bannon to get me to North Korea?? I want to buy prime real estate. I have the money”.

That’s a bombshell connection I never made before. Epstein was freaking out about Trump having a summit with Kim Jong Un, and then is frantically emailing people trying to get a meeting with the North Korean dictator and buy “prime real estate” in North Korea? What’s going on here?

Why was Epstein so concerned about Trump reaching a nuclear deal with Kim Jong Un? I have a hunch.

But wait, it gets even spookier.

Then fast forward to June 30, 2019, Trump completes third and final meeting with Kim Jong Un, where Trump famously stepped into North Korea.

Then just 6 days later, July 6, 2019, Epstein was arrested and his island was raided shortly after.

Is it a coincidence that as soon as Trump was done in North Korea, Epstein was locked up?

Now this is where I’m gonna lose some people as we go further down the rabbit hole.

According to the Q drops, material from Uranium One didn’t just end up in Iran, they claim it ended up in North Korea as well. Q alleged that the Obama administration helped supply North Korea with US uranium

Then see drop 194, Q outlines the path of the Uranium, and alleges it ended up in Iran/NK, the home of both of the rogue nuclear programs that Trump has targeted in both his terms.

Then Q makes a reference to the Rothschild family with the line:

-(Y) What does it mean to be covered in gold?

Q later confirmed the (Y) symbol and reference to “covered in gold”, was code for the Rothschild banking family.

And what did Epstein say in a 2016 exchange with Peter Thiel? Epstein said “as you probably know, I represent the Rothschilds”.

In conclusion, if we are going to assume there is any validity to the Q drops, that Trump himself has quoted/alluded to hundreds of times, I believe they are saying that North Korea and Iran were avenues for the Rothschilds (one of the ruling families of the Deep State) to gain control of nuclear weapons.

Epstein was an errand boy for the Rothschilds, and part of the Democrat/Obama/Clinton brain trust. If the allegations about Uranium One are legitimate, then Epstein surely would have been involved, and his email history adds some validity to it.

I don’t think the real story about Epstein is the p3do stuff. I think it’s about North Korea, the Rothschilds, and Uranium One.