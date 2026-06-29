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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1h

Great deduction. Yes, Epstein was involved in far more than we have been allowed to know. I wasn't aware of his connection to the Rothschilds as liason to the corrupt governments they controlled.

But I have known for years that the Q drops are most definitely legit, and Trump knows that too. He has been part of a plan to take down the global deep state.

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SBud's avatar
SBud
1h

YOUR INFORMATION IS TIMELY RIGHT NOW—I APPRECIATE YOUR POSTS!!! 🔥🔥🔥

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