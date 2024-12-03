In 2014, Obama’s CIA/State Dept destabilized Ukraine, took over via color revolution, installed a puppet regime, and turned Ukraine into an offshore playground for criminal racketeering and money laundering.

And they spent the last 10 years covering it up by any means necessary.

This is the reason the last 10 years have been so crazy. This is why they accused Trump of being a Russian asset and tried to prevent him from talking to Putin.

This is why they impeached Trump over a phone call to Ukraine.

This is why they are so desperate to arm, fund, and defend Ukraine.

This is why they are willing to start nuclear war over Ukraine.

All the insanity the Swamp have unleashed over the last decade, is because they are terrified that their crimes will be exposed. And their most heinous crimes, were carried out in the lawless war-ravaged land of Ukraine, with protection from their puppet government, and outside the scope of US oversight.

Everything leads back to Ukraine in 2014.