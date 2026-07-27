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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
12hEdited

His extreme narcissism was seen when in the emails he gloated about his fame and was ecstatic about his notoriety. He promoted himself as deserving a prize, which was given to him, with a large cash award. He actually thought he was some kind of hero, but he was an evil man, worse than a Mengele.

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From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
11h

You are absolutely correct ,Sir. And we thank you for your insight and wisdom.

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