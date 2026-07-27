Fauci’s diary confirms that Fauci vastly over exaggerated C19’s death rate.

Why would he do that? Because they needed to create the narrative that C19 was dangerous enough to declare an emergency and overhaul the entire election system with mass mail-in ballots.

Fauci lied about how dangerous C19 was, because it was part of their plot to implement mass mail-in ballots, steal the 2020 election, and overthrow the sitting President of the United States.

This news about Fauci coming out just after we learned about CCP interference in 2020, is not an accident. These two things are very much connected. Fauci and USAID gain-of-function research created the virus, that the Deep State used to manufacture a global biological event, and steal the 2020 election.

This is as big as it gets. Crimes against humanity is an understatement.