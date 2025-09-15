The FBI are now investigating social media accounts that appeared to have foreknowledge of Kirk’s assassination.

Combined with the ongoing investigation to the other members in the Discord servers…

Combined with the trans partner Left-wing extremist…

I think we are going to find out that Charlie’s assassination was not just one Left-wing lunatic, but rather a coordinated effort by a terrorist Left-wing group/organization, that convinced Robinson to do it, and they all knew it was going to happen.

Many of these Left-wing groups are funded by George Soros, ANTIFA being suspect #1. They are the “Brown Shirts” of the Democrat Party, a paramilitary organization used for violence and intimidation.

Then take into account the ANTIFA phrases carved onto the bullet casings calling Charlie a “fascist” and “Bella ciao”, I think it’s safe to assume Robinson had some ANTIFA influence.

If we find out ANTIFA, or one of these other Left-wing Soros-funded groups are involved with coordinating this attack, Charlie’s assassination could serve as the catalyst to declare the entire Soros network as a terrorist organization.