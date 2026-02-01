FBI Raid Secret Biolab in Residential Las Vegas

⚠️Biolab Alert⚠️

The FBI just conducted a 16+ hour raid on a residential home in Las Vegas, that had a “biolab” inside, and one person is in custody.

Specialized FBI hazmat units found refrigerators with vials of biological material.

Local police claim this is an isolated incident and the public are not at risk.

As of now we have no idea what kind of biological materials were found or whose residence it was, but the FBI sure seemed to think whatever they found was potentially dangerous.

I’ll be interested to learn about this mysterious individual that none of the neighbors had ever met, that had a secret biolab in his house with dangerous biological materials, that were of interest to the FBI.

It could be nothing, but it’s something I will be keeping an eye on, because the only time the Dems are able to win an election is when a man-made virus “leaks” and creates mass mail-in ballots for them to harvest and ship to swing states in the middle of the night, like Fulton County.

Stay frosty.