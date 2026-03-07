Finishing what JFK Started

The “Deep State” is not just corrupt US politicians. It’s a transnational criminal organization that has embedded itself within governments around the globe, and leveraged entire nations to do their bidding.

Or as JFK called it, a “secret society” and a “monolithic and ruthless conspiracy”.

“It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources, in the building of a highly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific, and political operations.”

So when it comes to truly eliminating the Deep State, it’s not just arresting corrupt US politicians and calling it a day. This is a GLOBAL infestation that lurks in the shadows, and they have assets that must be destroyed, worldwide.

The only way to truly save America, is to save the world. We must decimate all of the Deep State’s tentacles, to safeguard the future and ensure their evil never rises again, which includes Iran and her terror proxies in the Middle East, as well as the cartels in the Western hemisphere.

Trump is purging the unofficial armies of the Deep State.

JFK tried to warn us about this “monolithic and ruthless conspiracy” that was fueling the Cold War from the shadows, and he was murdered for trying to expose it.

Trump will finish what JFK started.