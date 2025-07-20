Flashback to 2014:

Obama fired DIA Director Mike Flynn.

Why? Because Flynn was not willing to play ball with Obama’s cronies.

Jump to 2017: Comey FBI frames Flynn just 4 days after inauguration, forcing Flynn out as Trump’s NatSec Advisor.

Why were they so afraid of Flynn?

Because Flynn knew where the bodies were buried. He knew their secrets. He knew the crimes they committed. He knew what they were planning. Flynn was a loose end, and thus a serious threat to Obama and the Deep State agenda.

This is why Obama encouraged Trump not to hire Flynn during the transition. This is why they went after Flynn first thing after Trump was inaugurated. Obama and his intelligence heads DESPERATELY did not want Flynn telling Trump all that he knew, and they did not want Flynn helping Trump’s administration.

The shadow war has been going on since before Trump came down the escalator.

The men sitting next to Flynn were engaged in TREASON, and Flynn knew it the whole time.