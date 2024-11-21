Gaetz withdraws his name from consideration for AG position.

It seems like this is something that should have been thoroughly vetted and handled long before he was ever in consideration.

Ultimately, I trust Elon and Trump’s vision, but this isn’t a great look in my opinion. Hopefully we learn later that there was some sort of method to the madness, but as of right now, I’m not seeing it.

The only positive spin I could put on it would be maybe this was designed to draw all the Dems/MSM fire, in order to mitigate the negative press about the rest of Trump’s appointees. Gaetz is such a polarizing figure, maybe he was selected to serve as a lightning rod for MSM hit pieces. I have no proof of this, I’m just spitballing.

The AG is arguably the most important cabinet selection. I can’t imagine Trump and his surrounding cast would have gone into this situation not knowing this was a possibility.

I trust they have a plan, but this situation does not look great from an optics perspective at the moment.