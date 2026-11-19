The US, China, and Russia, have 90%+ of the world’s nuclear warheads, and the three most powerful militaries in the world, and it’s not even close.

Trump and the US MIL also currently have control/security over a large portion of the world’s energy and transportation chokepoints (Iran/Hormuz, Panama/Venezuela, Malacca). If we include Russia and China, the three combined control a significant portion of the world’s energy, and their Navies control the seas in which the energy is transported.

If Trump, Xi, and Putin, decide on something in Ukraine, or decide there will be changes to the UN, there’s really not a single thing Europe, or anyone else, could say or do about it. The three superpowers hold all of the leverage.

“Stop quoting laws to men with swords.”