Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ALtab's avatar
ALtab
1d

Thank you for letting us know. You are right, it is a significant (albeit quiet) step. Very significant. Interesting, too, the President was touting the new constructions, too, especially the security measures.

Reply
Share
Candi Kek's avatar
Candi Kek
1d

I still think they're going to overturn 2020...🍿

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Clandestine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture