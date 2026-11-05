EXTREMELY interesting 👀

Politico reporting that SecWar Hegseth just authorized an expanded National Guard presence in DC, to include patrol boats, dozens of unmarked police vehicles, humvees and tactical vehicles.

But the most important line, is where Politico says the quiet part out loud, that this “could further blur the line between their military and law enforcement role”. Alarm bells should be going off in your head when you hear that.

The only way the US MIL are allowed to engage in law enforcement on US soil is under what circumstances? Suspension of Posse Comitatus, meaning the invocation of the Insurrection Act!

The crime emergency is just a cover to invoke the Home Rule Act and beef up security in DC. Trump and the US MIL are preparing for something.

The noticing will continue.