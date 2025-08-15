Hillary Reveals Next Narrative

Hillary just revealed the Dems/MSM plan to counter the Trump/Putin peace deal.

Hillary said Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize… UNDER THE STIPULATION THAT UKRAINE DO NOT HAVE TO CONCEDE TERRITORY.

This will not happen. Ukraine WILL be forced to give up ground, Trump already told us that, and Putin has made it clear since the beginning he will not withdraw his troops unless Ukraine surrenders the Eastern Oblasts and ethnic Russian territory, and he has no reason to withdraw, as Putin has the upper hand on the battlefield, and Ukraine has no capability to retake land by force, as seen with the catastrophic failure of the highly-advertised “counter offensive”.

Hillary is prepping their counter-narrative. The Dems/MSM are going to say Trump is weak and bowing to Putin because Ukraine will have to end up conceding territory. That’s their play. They are going to claim he is compromised by Putin and giving up ground is “validating Putin’s aggression”.

You’ll notice Hillary also went out of her way to slip in her propaganda that Putin is an adversary who wants to destroy the western world and he is the “aggressor”. She left out the whole part about the Obama State Dept taking control of Ukraine in 2014, Maidan coup, Nuland/Pyatt, colour revolution, etc.

Hillary is not giving Trump flowers here. She is still trying to deceive. She is laying the groundwork for the next bullshit narrative.