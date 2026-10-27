Home Rule Act in DC was the Blueprint for the Insurrection Act

White House reposts US MIL video about National Guard deployments in DC and Memphis. 👀

Trump used DC and the Home Rule Act, as the blueprint for every crime-ridden city in the nation. This is psychological normalization for the Insurrection Act. DC was essentially a soft-launch of the Insurrection Act, so the public could see that the concept works, and have trust in the US MIL.

At some point, the Insurrection Act will be invoked, so the US MIL can assist law enforcement and carry out arrests on US soil, secure and safeguard the nation, and restore law and order in blue cities/states that refuse to enforce federal law and harbor illegals/criminals from the federal government (sanctuary cities).

It’s coming. As for when, we shall see. But it will happen.

And for those claiming that the Dems “want” Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act… you are mistaken. The Insurrection Act is quite literally the thing they fear most, because the Dems know that means the US MIL can conduct arrests on US soil, and they REALLY don’t want that.

Think Saudi Arabia purge 2017.